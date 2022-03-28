Nicki Minaj Shares Support For Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap [Photos]

Good morning. So, last night, every ounce of West Philly jumped out of Safe Black Guy Will Smith, who left fresh prints (heyo) on Chris Rock’s face during the Academy Awards after Rock made an ill-considered joke at the expense of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

via: Rap-Up

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the “We Go Up” rapper shared her thoughts after the King Richard star confronted Chris Rock on stage after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head during the 94th Academy Awards.

“I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story? #ComeOnSon,” Nicki tweeted.

I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story? #ComeOnSon … (continue to next tweet) — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

Jada has been open about her struggles with hair loss due to the autoimmune disorder alopecia. In 2018, she shared her “terrifying” experience on her Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk.”

“I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’” she said. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”

Here’s the thing… And this is such an AMAZING – EYE OPENING example of it… (continue to last & final tweet) — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain… he’s the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these “husbands” won’t ever run into them in real life. (Continued again(last time)on next tweet) — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

Nicki, who collaborated with Willow Smith on the 2010 remix to “Whip My Hair,” was sympathetic to Jada’s struggles while praising Will for defending his wife.

“Here’s the thing… And this is such an AMAZING – EYE OPENING example of it… The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain… he’s the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off,” she wrote. “Social media has made ppl feel that these ‘husbands’ won’t ever run into them in real life.”

Nicki said it’s deeper than a joke and represents a husband standing up for his wife. “You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a ‘little joke’ at her expense,” she said. “This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain.”

She continued, “Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times? 2022 y’all gon have to see these men about those jokes you made about their wives.”

You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a “little joke” at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times? 2022 y’all gon have to see these men about those jokes you made about their wives. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

Others have also weighed in on the incident including 50 Cent, Drake, Boosie Badazz, Lil’ Kim, Fabolous, and Will and Jada’s son Jaden, who tweeted, “And That’s How We Do It.”

Diddy claims that Smith and Rock settled their differences after the Oscars. “That’s not a problem. That’s over,” he told Page Six. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”