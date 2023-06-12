Nicki Minaj Responds to Lil Wayne's Recent Praise with Heartfelt Message: "We Love You So Much" [Video]

Last Thursday (June 8), Lil Wayne made an appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All The Smoke” podcast, where he opened up about sports, his iconic career, and much more.

via: HipHopDX

Weezy was asked where he ranks Minaj in terms of all-time female MCs.

“Ain’t nobody fucking with Nicki,” he declared with little hesitation. “They come after.”

Nicki Minaj caught wind of his comments and posted clips from the interview to her Instagram, while returning the compliment by calling Wayne the greatest rapper of all time.

“I’ll give u a dollar if you can find a lie,” she wrote. “When the greatest rapper of all time believed & still believes in you. I sure did lean on your confidence & u sure were ALWAYS there.

“Til this day- when I send you smthng you send a verse bakk. @liltunechi we love you so much. We thank you so much. Long live the BAR! Bar for Bar. No pun intended #MulaBaaabay!!! @mackmaine4president.”

Elsewhere in his All the Smoke interview, Lil Wayne talked about discovering Nicki Minaj and the requirements he had to sign someone to Young Money.

“We were looking for artists at the time and we set out to look for artists I wanted to meet,” he said. “I wanted a New York female [artist].

“I always tell ’em, I wanted to make sure she had two things, she was missing, lacking two things: do not sound like Foxy [Brown], do not sound like [Lil’] Kim, you know what I mean?

He continued: “And when I heard, Nicki was sounding like me. She was changing her voice up, I was like, ‘Okay.’ Like, I ain’t never seen this. This rare. New York female artists, I had to keep telling ’em, ‘Yo, don’t do that, don’t say that.’

“Nah? Alright, cool. And you ready to talk this weird shit, this crazy shit like me too? Let’s go. You perfect.”

Lil Wayne also reflected on signing Drake and Nicki Minaj to Young Money in the late ’00s and watching them grow into global superstars.

“I was excited to see, you know?” he said. “I also didn’t know they would be Drake and Nicki, like I didn’t know that. But I was more excited, I wanted them to see what they could be. They always leaned on that — they always leaned on my confidence I instilled in them.

“Almost like when you see the veterans on the team. They leaned on that and I always made sure I was there.”