Nicki Minaj Reacts After Nick Cannon Calls Her “The GOAT”

Nicki Minaj has expressed her gratitude to Nick Cannon for his recent remarks about her impact on Hip Hop, and noted she’s a G.O.A.T., regardless of gender.

via: HotNewHipHop

During a recent appearance on The Bootleg Kev podcast, Cannon proclaimed that the Young Money star stands among the best to ever do it. “First of all, let’s not disrespect Nicki. Nicki is the GOAT, whatever her gender is. She is one of the coldest artists in the last decade. Like, we can’t sleep on her skill, her pen. Sonically, she changed the game,” he said.

Nick Cannon went on to explain that Nicki Minaj’s verse on “Monster” is a prime example of the high level of execution she’s carried in the past decade. “Gender aside, sex aside, she’s dope. Only person that she could – to me – that has the same level of talent and we should even [compare] her to is Lauryn Hill or Missy Elliott,” he added. Eventually, one of Nicki’s fan pages reposted the clip and landed on the rap star’s page. She quoted the tweet and simply added a heart emoji to express her appreciation for Cannon’s kind words.

Interestingly enough, the conversation surrounding Nicki Minaj began when Bootleg Kev asked Cannon who he’d choose in a battle between her and Latto. The Drumline star clearly chose Nicki, but he added that he does have a great appreciation for Latto. It’s largely due to the fact that Nicki’s been around long enough to cement her legacy while Latto is still carving hers out. He compared it to the option of having to pick between Nicki and Kim, adding that he would choose the latter.

Ultimately, Nick Cannon explained that Nicki, Lauryn Hill, and Missy Elliott belong on the Mount Rushmore of female rap. However, at the time the interview debuted, this caused a bit of a stir on social media, especially when a few pivotal women in hip-hop weren’t acknowledged. Foxy Brown and Queen Latifah were among the names circulating online. Still, Nicki seems to appreciate Nick Cannon’s acknowledgment of her contributions to the culture overall.