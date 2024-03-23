Nicki Minaj And Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Pay Security Guard $500K Over Alleged Assault | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have been ordered by a judge to pay a hefty sum for allegedly attacking a security guard in 2019 at one of the rapper’s concerts.

via: AceShowbiz

Former security guard Thomas Weidenmuller has been awarded a $500,000 default judgment against rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty for an alleged assault that occurred backstage at a concert in Germany in 2019.

Weidenmuller claims that after a fan breached security and approached Minaj on stage, he was confronted by both Minaj and Petty. He alleges that Minaj verbally abused him and threw something at him while Petty punched him in the face, breaking his jaw.

Weidenmuller filed a lawsuit in 2022, seeking compensation for his medical expenses and emotional distress. Minaj and Petty initially ignored the suit, leading to a default judgment of $750,000. However, this was later reduced to $500,000.

In his lawsuit, Weidenmüller describes the pain he experienced as “more extreme than any… in [his] life.”

Despite the judgment, Minaj and Petty have not publicly commented on the allegations.