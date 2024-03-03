Nicki Minaj Fans Brawl During 1st Night Of "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj fans are clearly passionate.

via: HotNewHipHop

A brawl between fans of Nicki Minaj broke out at the rapper’s opening night performance on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in Oakland on Friday night. As seen in a video obtained by TMZ, several attendees threw punches at one another in the audience as onlookers screamed out. It’s unclear what prompted the scuffle, but security eventually stepped in to break it up. Minaj’s next show will go down on Sunday in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena.

As for Minaj’s performance, the setlist included new hits like “Red Ruby da Sleeze,” and “Everybody” as well as classics like “Anaconda,” “Super Bass,” “Moment 4 Life,” and more. Monica took the stage as the supporting act for the night. The two will be performing on the tour through July 14, 2024, when they stop in Liège, Belgium, at the Les Ardentes. In the months before then, Minaj will hit Las Vegas, New Orleans, New York City, Houston, Amsterdam, Paris, London, and many more cities.

When Minaj first announced the shows, she remarked online: “It’s gonna be greater than every other tour combined — like this album.” “Even though this album is called Pink Friday 2, even though we love the nostalgia, all that, etcetera, this will not remind you of another tour. That’s how I’ll say it,” she said.