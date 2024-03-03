Scottie Pippen’s Alleged Ex-Lover Sues Him for Harassment, Stalking, Claims Larsa of ‘RHOM’ Also Caused ‘Suffering’ | lovebscott.com

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa Pippen have reportedly been sued for harassment and stalking.

via: Page Six

Page Six confirmed docs were filed via the docket Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Ill., by a woman named Chyvette Valentine, who claimed to be the ex-girlfriend of the Chicago Bulls legend.

According to court documents reviewed by Page Six, Valentine claimed that Scottie, the Chicago Bulls, his brother Carl T. Pippen and the “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 49, caused her suffering.

Valentine alleged that she had an on-and-off relationship with Scottie, 58, from 1987 to 1993 and their relationship ended because she was allegedly raped by the athlete and Carl.

The alleged sexual assault led to the birth of her late son, Devonte Pippen, who was killed in 2011.

After their alleged romance ended, Valentine claimed in the suit that Scottie “used his celebrity as a Chicago Bulls player” to allegedly “stalk, harass and torment” her.

Those actions, she claimed in the filing, have caused her “severe mental and emotional issues.”

She also claimed that she has lost several employment opportunities and housing over the six-time NBA champion’s alleged stalking.

Valentine claimed in the suit that Scottie used his connections with local, state and federal employees to allegedly cancel a police report she filed against him and allegedly falsified her reports to portray her as “mentally ill.”

Valentine is seeking $250 million from Scottie, the Bulls and his family members over the claims.

Page Six has reached out to an attorney for Scottie, a rep for Larsa and the Chicago Bulls for comment but did not immediately hear back.

This isn’t the first time Valentine has sought legal action against Scottie.

In 2019, she sued the former basketball star for $9,999, “the maximum allowed in small claims court,” alleging she spent thousands on travel expenses during their alleged relationship.

Valentine claimed she would visit Scottie on the road and alleged that he promised to pay her back.

She also claims that she did not know about the seven-time NBA All-Star’s marriage to Karen McCollum at the time.

Following his split from McCollum in 1990, Scottie wed his second wife, Larsa, in 1997. The Bravo star filed for divorce in 2018.

Larsa is now dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan.