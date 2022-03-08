Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears’ Dancing Skills: ‘Put Your Crown Back On’

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to leave Britney Spears a sweet message of support.

Spears is no stranger to showing off her dancing skills, but she has sometimes been on the receiving end of backlash, with some saying that she dances “weirdly.” Nevertheless, the “Toxic” singer is paying no mind to the haters, as seen in one of her social media posts.

As The Blast reported, Spears posted another one of her dancing videos on Sunday night. Dressed in a white crop top and black pants, Spears mimed “Parle A Ta Tete” by Indila in a large empty room.In the accompanying caption, Spears revealed that she recorded 30 dance videos when in Maui because it’s fun for her. Then responding to the remarks about her dancing skills, she wrote, “I know I’m not the best dancer, a lot of people make fun of the way I move but honestly as long as I’m moving and expressing my body outwardly in someway at this point… that’s healing to me !!!”

Spears continued, describing dancing as “therapy” during her conservatorship. She explained that she danced “10 hours a day, 7 days a week” when she was abused.

She added, “there’s nothing worse than torture of the mind… I’d rather someone slap my face than fuck with my mind!!! Dancing ? you don’t think at all….”

Britney concluded her post, writing, “I know my actions are not perfect but if you only knew how good it feels to feel with my body.” She urged her fans to “bare with me” as she’s still learning.

Nicki came to Spears’ rescue in the comments section, shutting down the notion that she wasn’t a good dancer.

Responding to Spears’ statement that she’s not the best dancer, Nicki wrote, “Not the best dancer? ? BRITNEY PUT YOUR CROWN BACK ON & LEAVE IT THERE BABY!!!”The “Barbie Tingz” rapper then declared, “you ARE the best dancer!!! Settled that, what’s next? ? ? BIG SAG ENERGY ???.”

Fans serenaded Nicki with appreciated remarks thanking her for being the best. One user wrote, “This is the comment of the century,” while another wrote, “period!!!! Tell her again… these trolls got her questioning her skills!! She is the MF goat, period!!

Nicki is right — Britney needs to put her crown back on and remember who she is! Hopefully in due time…

