Nicki Minaj Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert, BIA, & Fivio Foreign At Rolling Loud New York [Video]

September 24, 2022 7:21 PM PST

Nicki Minaj‘s headlining set at Rolling Loud New York was a celebration of her hits, both old and new.

Taking the main stage at Citi Field on Friday, Nicki opened her set with “We Go Up” before being joined by New York’s own Fivio Foreign.

Rocking long black hair down to her feet, she ran through hit after hit including “Did It on’em,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Truffle Butter,” and “Chun-Li.”

The surprises continued as she brought out BIA for “Whole Lotta Money.” “Make some noise for my little sister BIA,” Nicki said as the two held hands.

Lil Uzi Vert hit the stage for “The Way Life Goes,” followed by G Herbo, who held court with the Queen for “Chi-Raq.”

Following “Super Bass,” it was a true moment for life as she capped off her 40-minute set by performing “Moment 4 Life” acapella as the Barbz sang along to every word.

Earlier in the evening, Playboi Carti brought out Kanye West to perform “Off the Grid.” Lil Tjay also returned to the stage for his first performance since he was shot seven times during an attempted robbery.

Rolling Loud continues today and Sunday with performances from A$AP Rocky, Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and more.

Watch the Queen in all her glory below.

