Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed' [Video]

New addition! Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon quietly welcomed a baby girl on December 14.

The Masked Singer host and the model welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Scott shared on Instagram Thursday. The new addition marks the arrival of Cannon’s twelfth child and Scott’s third.

Sharing an emotional video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair’s son Zen — who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer — Scott celebrated the significance of her daughter’s arrival.

“December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” she wrote in the caption. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

Scott added, “I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine.”

“My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!.”

Last month, Scott shared photos from her maternity shoot on Instagram, which showed her posing nude in a bathtub with Cannon as they celebrated the pregnancy.

In an exclusive photo shared with PEOPLE, the two shared a kiss in the tub. The photo was taken over Cannon’s shoulder with Scott holding her chest as she leaned in. In one of the other photos, Cannon kissed Scott’s bare bump as they sat in the sudsy tub. She held her chest and looked down at him in the shot.

Another photo showed Scott — who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship — standing over Cannon, who reached up and held her bump from below, writing, “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING.”

One day after Scott announced she was expecting her third baby, the model thanked her followers on Instagram for the outpouring of “love” sent her way.

“Thank you for all the LOVE,” she captioned a series of black-and-white photos of herself showing off her bare baby bump.

The model shared two additional posts on Instagram from her maternity shoot with daughter Zeela, noting in one of the captions that she did not plan on finding out the sex of her baby on the way until the infant’s arrival.