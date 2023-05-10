Nick Cannon ‘Still in Love’ with Ex Jessica White Following Their Miscarriage

Nick Cannon says he is “still in love” with Jessica White after they experienced a miscarriage together.

The “Daily Cannon” host, 42, made the admission during an interview on the “Jason Lee Show” Monday, calling White, 38, “beautiful” and “my muse.”

“That woman has overcome so much, and is just a light and an angel to so many, who operates on a higher frequency,” gushed the father of 12.

Cannon then applauded White for sharing her pregnancy loss in a 2021 interview with host Jason Lee.

“When she shared that, when it comes to any of the mothers of my children, those types of things — as someone who has lost a child, especially when you’re dealing with a mother, there’s no age or stage where you can say what their emotions should be when losing that child,” he said.

“Because of the power of the media and who I am in the media, she felt like there was a narrative that — that they say about all the mothers of my children — all of this low-frequency negativity.”

Cannon said he takes “full accountability” for any misconceptions placed on White due to his public notoriety.

“I want her to share her true and honest story at any time. These women will tell their story … when they’re ready to do it. I want that,” he explained.

“I don’t want to ever speak for any of them because I know they can speak for themselves. Even in times of pain, even in times of darkness, I’m leaning on them.”

White previously told Lee, 45, that her romance with Cannon fizzled in part because of the way he chose to share his baby news with Brittany Bell.

“She was aware that I had just had a miscarriage, two weeks prior to her news coming out, because he told me that he told her. And I was living at his house, she knew that as well,” she said at the time. “But I found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world.”

White noted that she and Cannon “were about to start in vitro” when she discovered Bell, 35, was expecting her second child with Cannon in June 2020. (The pair shares Golden, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 7 months.)

“So, when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation,” she said.

“I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away, we tried to work things out.”

Cannon has welcomed a dozen children with six women — including Mariah Carey, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bri Tiesi and LaNisha Cole — over the past decade-plus.

During his chat with Lee, Cannon revealed how his ex-wife, Carey, 54, feels about his big family “bulls—t.”

“When we talk daily, she’s just checking in on my spirit,” he said of the music superstar, with whom he shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

“She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we’re on the same page every day so when some bulls–t comes up, we know that it ain’t true.”

