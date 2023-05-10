Actress Jacklyn Zeman, Best Known As Bobbie Spencer on 'General Hospital' Dead at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, a General Hospital veteran beloved for her portrayer of Bobbie Spencer, has passed away at the age of 70.

News of her death was revealed on Wednesday evening by General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini, who took to Twitter to share a tribute to the star.

“On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work,” Valentini wrote.

“Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew,” he continued. “We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

In addition to her work on General Hospital and The Bay, Zeman had several other acting credits on her resume, including One Life to Live, National Lampoon’s Class Reunion and Jury Duty: The Comedy, among many more titles.

She is survived by her aforementioned daughters.

We send our condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and the entire cast and crew over at Prospect Studios.