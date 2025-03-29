Nick Cannon Says His ‘Bank Account’ Is The Reason He’s ‘Pressing Hold’ On Having A 13th Child

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Nick Cannon is “pressing hold” on having another baby for now.

Cannon made headlines in March 2025 when he declared he wasn’t finished having children, despite already having 12 with several different women.

However, Nick Cannon, known for his popular television show “Wild ‘n Out,” recently revealed that he’s changed his mind about having more children, thanks to a conversation he had with his grandmother. The “Masked Singer” host also pointed to his “bank account,” seemingly joking that he’s running out of money for his massive family tree.

Cannon, 44, shocked the world in March when he told listeners of his “We Playin’ Spades” podcast that he wasn’t finished having children despite having 12 with six different women.

“I just—I’m not done,” Cannon stated.

Although the performer admitted he didn’t know when he’d have more kids, he revealed he was leaving “it to the Lord” to provide if that’s what was supposed to happen.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Cannon revealed that his grandmother called him about his earlier statements about having more kids and questioned whether the “Drumline” actor was making the right decision.

Later, Cannon said he wasn’t “against” having more children, but he’d certainly be slowing down for the time being.

“I’m having so much fun in this space right now, and the way my bank account is set up, I’m going to press hold on this 12 for right now,” he stated.

However, he clarified that he was interested in having more kids “three … or five years from now.”

Cannon explained that he once thought he’d only have a certain number of kids, but he changed his mind years later. “I was like, ‘Who am I to say that?'” he said.

“It seemed like it was such an emphatic thing. I never imagined that I would have 12 kids. So, it’s one of those things where I love children. I love my life, and if it could keep going in the direction that it’s going, why not?” he continued.

With 12 kids, ranging from toddlers to teenagers, Cannon has admittedly learned a lot from his crew. In fact, elsewhere during his conversation with PEOPLE, he said he’s “learning something every single day,” specifically, “compassion.”

“When it comes to this, I’m learning every single day, and my kids are the best teachers. And, really everything that I am offering up to them, I feel like it’s just God working through me,” Cannon said.

“I never take the standpoint of, ‘Daddy knows best.’ Nah, that’s not the case. It’s more about like, ‘Look, we’re going to figure this out together, and we’re going to operate out of love and compassion,” he continued.

For those unfamiliar with Cannon’s family tree, the “America’s Got Talent” star shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, whom he divorced in 2016.

The rapper also has sons, Golden and Rise, and a daughter, Powerful, with Brittany Bell. He has twins Zion and Zillion and a daughter, Beautiful, with Abby De La Rosa.

With Bre Tiesi, Cannon shares a son, Legendary, and a daughter, Onyx, with LaNisha Cole.

Additionally, Cannon shares two children with Alyssa Scott, Halo Marie, and their son, Zen, who tragically passed away in 2021 from brain cancer.

via: The Blast