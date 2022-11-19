Nick Cannon Has 'No Idea' If More on the Way, Steps Out for the First Time After Birth of 11th Baby

Nick Cannon says he has “no idea” if he’ll be expecting any more kids after welcoming his forthcoming 12th child.

via Page Six:

The Masked Singer host caught up with Billboard News’s Tetris Kelly at the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event Friday where he shared that he’s “good right now” when it comes to his growing number of kids.

“I don’t know, man,” Cannon, 42, said when asked if we can expect more babies. “I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

The father of 11 (and soon-to-be father of 12) announced alongside model Alyssa Scott that the pair is expecting their second baby together earlier this month. As he told Billboard, even as he continues his hosting duties and working in music, more so on the “executive side” nowadays, Cannon will always prioritize his kids.

“That’s my No. 1 priority, obviously. I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that,” Cannon said, adding, “My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do. They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”

Earlier this month, Cannon and Scott shared an exclusive photo with PEOPLE from their nude maternity shoot, where a sudsy Cannon kisses the model, whom he worked on Wild ‘n Out with. She also unveiled a few more photos to Instagram, writing, “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING ?.”

The two were first linked in May 2021, when Scott shared a pregnancy announcement on Instagram and revealed that the baby’s name would be “Zen S. Cannon.” Zen was born on June 23, 2021, and died 5 months later following a battle with brain cancer. Cannon revealed the tragic news of his son’s death on his daytime talk show on Dec. 7.

“We started asking, ‘Is there a way to prevent this? If not, how long do we have?'” Nick told PEOPLE at the time. “The conversations quickly turned to, ‘How can we give him the best life for the time that he does have?’ It could be weeks, it could be months, it could be years.”

Cannon’s children also include sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, whom he shares with model Brittany Bell. He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion and a newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole. Scott’s baby will make 12 kids for Cannon.

Back in July during a YouTube Live discussion on “open monogamy,” Cannon gave insight into being a father, and explained that he would “never judge someone based off of the amount of children they had.”

“My lifestyle only merits me to respect someone,” Cannon said after being asked if he’d be with a woman who has “the same amount of kids or baby fathers” as he does. “I would just be a hypocrite to the whole thing. Now, am I going to I say I like it? Would I choose that? We also don’t really choose who we love or where our emotions take us.”