Nick Cannon Isn’t Ruling Out Welcoming Another Baby — But Acknowledges Getting a Vasectomy Would Be the ‘Responsible Thing to Do’

Nick Cannon is not ready to get snipped.

On a recent episode of his and Courtney Bee’s We Playin’ Spades podcast, the Masked Singer host, 44, was speaking with former NFL stars Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder about the recent influx of Black men getting vasectomies. Cannon, who’s welcomed 12 children with six women, acknowledged that while it may be the “responsible thing to do,” he’s not ready to go through with it.

“It’s another man at this table that needs to think about that s––,” Crowder said, referring to Cannon, who was seated next to him.

“Feel like this is an intervention,” the Drumline star said, adding that getting a vasectomy is the “responsible thing to do.” He continued, “I just — I’m not done.”

Asked whether Cannon would have another baby with one of the women he’s already had a child with or with someone new, he replied, “I don’t know. That’s the thing. I leave it to the Lord.”

Former NFL players Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder reveal they both had vasectomies, while Nick Cannon makes it clear he’s not done having kids. (? We Playin' Spades/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/CvhgPou6wh — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 17, 2025

The Wild ‘n Out creator first became a father in April 2011. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is also a father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born on Dec. 14, 2022.

While Cannon loves his big family, he’s opened up about the challenges of being a father of multiple children.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said during a December 2022 episode of The Checkup with Dr. Agus on Paramount+. “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

In June 2024, Cannon told PEOPLE during an exclusive interview that he’s excited to bond with all of his kids during Father’s Day.

“It’s definitely one of those days where I got be on my Ps and Qs the entire day,” Cannon admitted. “It’s supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff.”

He continued, “It’s a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day.”

