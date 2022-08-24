Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 9, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Time Stopped and This Happened' [Video]

And another one! Nick Cannon is embracing fatherhood once again.

via: People

On Wednesday, the Wild N’ Out host, 41, revealed on Instagram that he is expecting his ninth baby, his third with model Brittany Bell.

Cannon shared the news alongside a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity photoshoot, in which Bell shows off her bare baby bump. The clip also featured him and Bell taking photos with their two children, son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

“Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ????? #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned the post

In addition to the Golden and Powerful, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 13, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with her third baby.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The comedian previously confirmed that he was expecting more babies this year.

When asked while on the Lip Service podcast if reports that he has babies “on the way” were correct, he said, “When you say ‘on the way… ‘ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.”

While speaking with PEOPLE in May, Cannon opened up about the joy he feels from being a father. “Every day I just wake up excited as a father,” he shared. “I’m so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones.”