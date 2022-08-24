Lil Tjay Reveals He Was Shot 7 Times in Botched Robbery: ‘Most People Don’t Survive It’ [Video]

It has been a little over eight weeks since Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was hospitalized after being shot during a botched robbery attempt in New Jersey.

via: Rolling Stone

In a short video uploaded on Instagram — his first social media post in 11 weeks — the rapper, born Tione Jayden Merritt, revealed he was shot seven times during the incident in Edgewater, New Jersey, on June 22nd. In the clip, Lil Tjay is seen wearing a neck brace.

“Seven shots, it was tough, y’know?,” he told his fans. “Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason.”

He continued, “New music coming soon. We’re gonna come back stronger than ever.”

Lil Tjay reportedly underwent surgery and was briefly listed in critical condition following the botched robbery where the rapper and one of his friends were shot. Mohamed Konate, a 27-year-old man, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, and weapons offenses.

“I just wanna say thanks for the love, thanks for the support,” Lil Tjay added. “I’ve been at the DMs, the comments, and everything else and I feel love.”

You can watch Lil Tjay’s message to his fans below.