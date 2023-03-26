Nick Cannon Discusses His Past Anti-Semitic Comments: ‘That Process Was a Growth Moment’ [Video]

He’s talking again.

In a recent interview with AllHipHop, the television personality was asked if he learned anything from the experience, which saw ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon, resulting in the cancellation of his long-running MTV show Wild ‘N Out.

“Man, I’m going to be super honest with you. That process was a growth moment for me, on so many levels as a man,” Cannon shared. “And I even now, we have a podcast, myself and the CEO of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, called Solutions: To Hate or Not To Hate. And it’s really talking about the equation of our two communities from two different perspectives. We voice our side, or the perspective as a Black man, and then he voices his side from a Jewish man.”

Cannon believes the simple act of communication goes a long way when it comes to both sides understanding one another.

“Just even that alone is helpful and educational for both communities,” he said. “And again, because that’s the thing, we can sit up here and be enraged, but if we don’t engage, what are we really doing, if we can’t even learn from one another? And clearly, we all know the issues, we all know the tropes, we all know the stereotypes.”

He added, “It’s just about bringing people closer together. Ultimately, nobody’s monolithic, but we’re all one organism that allows this thing to keep pumping.”

