Home > NEWS

Nick Cannon Acknowledges ‘I Need Help’ as He Reveals His Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Nick Cannon is getting candid about his mental health journey.

Cannon has opened up on his diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder, saying that he still doesn’t fully understand the condition.

The Masked Singer host, 44, revealed earlier this month that he suffers from the disorder that the Mayo Clinic says gives people an “unreasonably high sense of their own importance.” They need and seek too much attention and want people to admire them, the clinic’s definition adds. Sufferers also find it hard to care about the feelings of others.

Advertisement

“I still don’t understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests,” Cannon told People magazine on Wednesday.

“I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I’m just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew,” he added.

Cannon, who has 12 children with six women, spoke candidly while serving meals at the Los Angeles Mission’s Thanksgiving celebration.

“I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it’s like, to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me.’ I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way. To be able to say I’m an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too,” he said.

Advertisement

He revealed his diagnosis on a Nov. 8 episode of his Counsel Culture podcast.

via: Daily Beast

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son King Shares Luxury Feast After Jailed Dad’s Thanksgiving Prison Menu Revealed

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Accused Of Dangling A Woman Off 17th Floor Balcony, Sean “Diddy” Combs Hit With $10M LA Sexual Battery Suit

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake Announces 2025 Australia and New Zealand Dates for The Anita Max Win Tour

By: Walker
NEWS

Missing Hawaiian Woman Hannah Kobayashi’s Sister Says ‘Bizarre’ Text Messages May Be From Someone ‘Controlling Her’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Aubrey O’Day Celebrates After Diddy’s Bail Is Denied For Third Time

By: Walker
NEWS

Ben Stiller Says He Doubts if Tropic Thunder Would be Made Today: ‘Edgier Comedy is Just Harder to Do’

By: Walker
NEWS

Chlöe Was “Convinced” She’d Be With Kendrick Lamar One Day [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Fugees Founder Pras Michél Speaks Out While Facing 22 Years in Prison: ‘I Never Wanted to Be a Spy’

By: Walker
NEWS

Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Offers Health Update as He Undergoes Surgery Amid Terrifying Cancer Scare

By: Walker
NEWS

TikToker Jiare Schneider, 31, Found Dead in the Woods by Family After Being Missing for 10 Days

By: Walker