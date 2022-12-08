Nia Long Says the Boston Celtics 'Were Irresponsible' in Handling of Ex-Fiancé's Cheating Scandal

Nia Long is once again calling out the Boston Celtics for how they handled her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal.

via People:

While on the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, the actress, 52, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her frustrations with how Udoka’s former team shared the news of his affair with a subordinate in the organization.

“It feels like no one thought of me, of my children. There was no protection,” Long said, referring to kids Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, her child with ex-fiancé Massai Z. Dorsey, and Kez Sunday, her son with Udoka, 45.

“I think the Celtics were irresponsible, and it was hurtful,” she added. “It really was, because we were welcomed in as family, and then it’s like, ‘Well, what happened?’ But I’m figuring it out.”

The Celtics didn’t care about Nia Long — they were concerned with protecting their brand and what’s best for the team.