Nia Long and Ime Udoka Have Officially Split After 13 Years Together Following NBA Coach's Affair

Nia Long kicked Ime Udoka to the curb after his affair was made public earlier this year.

via People:

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” the source says.

A rep for Long also confirms the couple are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez].”

The couple’s split comes after the Boston Celtics held a press conference in September to address Udoka’s suspension.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long told The Hollywood Reporter last week.

In September, just weeks before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics issued a statement on Udoka’s immediate suspension from the team. At the time, they said Udoka had violated “team policies,” and noted his future with the team will be evaluated.

Shortly before the Celtics statement went live, ESPN reported that Udoka had a “role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise’s staff.” PEOPLE later confirmed the allegations.

Udoka later gave a statement to ESPN’s Malika Andrews on the alleged relationship. “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.”

His message concluded, “Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Long issued her own statement exclusively to PEOPLE following the news.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said to PEOPLE. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Long and Udoka had been engaged since 2015 and share one child together, 11-year-old son Kez.

We honestly assumed they split as soon as news of Ime’s affair went public.