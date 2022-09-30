NFL Fans and Players React to Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Being Hospitalized Mid-Game [Photos + Video]

There was a scary moment in the Miami Dolphins-Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday night, as Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital with head and neck injuries.

The Miami Dolphins tweeted that the 24-year-old quarterback was “taken to a local hospital for further evaluation,” and conscious with “movement in all his extremities.”

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Later Thursday night, the team wrote on Twitter that Tua “is expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team tonight.”

QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team tonight. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Tagovailoa was sacked by the Cincinnati Bengals’ Josh Tupou in the second quarter. Miami lost 27-15.

“[Tua] started in Thursday Night Football despite back and ankle injuries,” ProFootballTalk noted. The outlet’s Adam Beasley tweeted that Amazon—which broadcasts TNF—“says Mike McDaniel was able to talk to Tua Tagovailoa before the QB went to hospital, and Tua was actually asking about the play in question.”

Amazon says Mike McDaniel was able to talk to Tua Tagovailoa before the QB went to hospital, and Tua was actually asking about the play in question. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 30, 2022

Local station WSVN7 Sports shared just after midnight, “After being released from the hospital, Tua Tagovailoa came back to the stadium to leave with the team. He was wearing a neck brace.”

After being released from the hospital, Tua Tagovailoa came back to the stadium to leave with the team. He was wearing a neck brace. — WSVN 7 Sports (@7SportsXtra) September 30, 2022

NFL.com highlighted the fact that the injury comes a mere four days after he temporarily exited a faceoff against the Bills. “Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game with what was initially announced by the team as a head injury. The QB returned to start the second half of the game and finished out the win,” the site writes. “Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in the aftermath of the game that Tagovailoa had injured his back in the first half and the injury was exacerbated by the hit he sustained from Bills linebacker Matt Milano.”

The NFL Players Association, meanwhie, tweeted, “Player health and safety is at the core of the union’s mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing.”

Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 30, 2022

NFL fans, players, and commentators are sounding off about the frightening development, with many touching on Tua Tagovailoa’s arguable unreadiness to be back on the field and the Miami Dolphins’ culpability in the situation.

Praying for you @Tua ?? — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 30, 2022

Prayers up for TUA! That is heartbreaking to see. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 30, 2022

Praying Tua is okay & able to continue playing, I’m in the stands so it’s hard to see what actually happened outside of it just being a sack, hate seeing players get injured ?? — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 30, 2022

Good win for my Bengals, defense & special teams won tonights game, glad to see Tua is okay & flying back home w/ the team ? — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 30, 2022

Prayers up man.. ?????? — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 30, 2022

Here’s the full video of the blow in this clip pic.twitter.com/Sv2sUKZ7S9 — sam hubbard enthusiast (vince) (@qsmartreviewer) September 30, 2022

This is a disaster. Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022. pic.twitter.com/D8S8eEbgda — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

That’s a serious injury . Tua shouldn’t have been out there with Sunday Thursday turn around. Sometimes players need protecting from themselves. Dolphins failed Tua — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 30, 2022

Players want to play because they don’t want to let tmmates or tm dwn. That’s where tm steps in and says NO. Four day turn around are tough for any injuries, especially head https://t.co/c1AaffcQLI — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 30, 2022

Truth be told Tua should probably never have been playing. He displayed neurological trauma last week, we disregarded it, labeled it a “back injury” & let him back in the game. Now, the whole world watch as he lay on the field helpless. When will we put player safety FIRST! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 30, 2022

In no sport should an athlete display this kind of neurological behavior and compete again in 4 days (let alone later that day). Someone must be held accountable. #Tua https://t.co/vgVeJX9FUf — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 30, 2022

Amazon just did an entire halftime segment on Tua without mentioning that Tua was tested for a concussion 4 days ago or that the NFLPA requested an investigation. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) September 30, 2022

There’s gotta be real questions about tonight & when the investigation into last week is over, they also have to address a potential correlation. Should he have even been out there? gotta look in the mirror & ask what went wrong, what was preventable, & who could have failed Tua. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 30, 2022

Hope Tua turns out OK. Obviously makes you wonder how he was allowed to play tonight. The NFLPA was investigating why he wobbled and fell after banging his head on the turf vs Buffalo. Dolphins said back tightness. Sure looked like concussion. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 30, 2022

Ryan Fitzpatrick got emotional at halftime talking about what happened to Tua. “As a player you gotta move on and play the game. As an announcer, an analyst, I’m having a tough time.” pic.twitter.com/6Bg52sYlsM — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) September 30, 2022