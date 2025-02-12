New Images Of Blueface’s Apparent Prison Face Tattoos Has The Internet Shocked [Photos]

BY: Walker Published 39 minutes ago

Blueface appears to have spent time getting tatted up while behind bars.

On Monday, February 10, Say Cheese! took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a recent photo of Blueface. Furthermore, the full image appears to show him standing alongside a prison mate. Additionally, one can’t help but notice his plethora of face tattoos.

In the photo, Blue’s cheeks are covered with ink along with his forehead, which even features a tattoo modeled after the “YSL” logo.

Advertisement

New picture of Blueface in prison surface pic.twitter.com/eb1ST5Umit — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 11, 2025

Peep the photo below, and then swipe for a closer look.

To note, last week, Blueface’s mother shared a separate image of his ink.

Advertisement

Social media users immediately hopped into The Shade Room’s comment section to share their reactions to Blueface’s ink.

Instagram user @itsopheliia.w wrote, “With that face keep him in there. He hasn’t learnt his lesson”

While Instagram user @christinadahliagliatta added, “Does he eat people for a living now?”

Instagram user @seventhirtywon wrote, “Keep him right where he’s at”

Advertisement

While Instagram user @honeytenderoni added, “I can’t believe he sat there and let those ppl draw on his face [tear face emoji]”

Instagram user @ii._.yanna wrote, “he looks a absolute mess”

While Instagram user @iamkimfields added, “He actually look defeated and sad. I wish him strength, endurance and joy [prayer emoji] to endure whatever journey God is walking with him through.”

Instagram user @pretty.danni wrote, “That’s bold fr , you can tell he out of it”

Advertisement

While Instagram user @belladreamhair added, “He in there acting like he ain’t ever getting out. Why would he do that? Or maybe he didn’t have a choice and someone made him? I’m so confused”

Instagram user @shana_mcd wrote, “The way he’s looking, maybe he needs to stay in there”

While Instagram user @shesfab01 added, “His eyes say that he’s scared….i don’t think those are tattoos that he asked for. More like he was held down or forced to get them.”

Instagram user @persephanii wrote, “Lawd time is doin him”

Advertisement

via: The Shade Room