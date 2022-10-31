Nets Game Attendees Wear ‘Fight Antisemitism’ Shirts Courtside [Video]

A group of basketball fans attended Monday night’s game between the Nets and the Indiana Pacers wearing shirts with “Fight Antisemitism” written across the chest — in courtside seats, we might add.

The decision to wear the shirts comes after Kyrie Irving was accused of promoting anti-Semitic tropes earlier this week.

via Complex:

Irving addressed antisemitic accusations on Twitter Friday, calling himself an omnist, which is described in Merriam-Webster as “one that believes in all religions.”

After the Nets’ loss to the Pacers the following day, Irving was asked by ESPN reporter Nick Friedell about posting a 2002 Alex Jones clip about “secret societies in America” on his Instagram Stories.

Irving said he didn’t stand with Jones in regards to the Sandy Hook tragedy, adding, “My post was a post from Alex Jones that he did in the early 90s or late 90s about secret societies in America and cults. And it’s true.” Kyrie later took exception to Friedell’s use of the word “promoting” to describe the Nets star using his platform to spread the word about something he believes to be true to his 17.5 million followers.

It’s unclear if Irving will speak with reporters after tonight’s game.

Check out footage from the game below.

A group of fans wearing "fight antisemitism" shirts courtside at the Brooklyn Nets game: pic.twitter.com/y4NaxqeAs7 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 1, 2022