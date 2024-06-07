Netflix Is Getting Its First Big Redesign in a Decade -- Here's What It Looks Like | lovebscott.com

Netflix is getting a new look.

For the first time in 10 years, the streaming giant is preparing to completely overhaul its app design.

via Gizmodo:

A new TV app redesign will be rolling out to a subset of users on Thursday. It’s a new Netflix for a new streaming landscape that’s no longer just focused on movies and shows only but on live sports or even video games.

The first thing you’ll probably notice is that the redesign of the TV app removes the left-most vertical menu. In its place is a smaller, horizontal menu along the top of the app with streamlined options including “Home,” “Shows,” “Movies,” and “My Netflix.” That latter tab was first added to the mobile app version, and now it’s on TV as well. If you hit the back button on your remote, you should immediately return to the top menu bar. Gone are tabs like “New and Popular” and “My List.” The “Categories” menu is still there, but you’ll now have to find it in the Search function.

The bigger changes are evident once you hover over the individual tiles. Hang on each tile for a beat, and it will start playing a clip from the show or movie while offering users a text description along with more info, like the total runtime. Otherwise, Netflix will still push the algorithmically suggested “discover” content front-and-center on the Home tab. Shows and Movies will also offer that discover content based on what you or if Netflix knows what your friends like to watch.

Netflix’s senior director of product experience, Pat Flemming, told Gizmodo the streamer wants to make navigating around the app far easier and cleaner. He said that in Netflix’s product research, they found users were doing “gymnastics with their eyes,” where they had to look all around their screen for each show or movie’s description, trailer, ratings, and so on. That should all be far more contained in each tile.

“When you’re evaluating that particular movie, series, or game in the future, you’ve got all that information there in front of you,” he said.

The “New and Hot” tab will still appear in the mobile app, but Netflix hopes the new version will simplify things enough that it can cater to folks who have no idea what they’re about to watch each night. Face it, how often did you think you should check the “New and Popular” menu anyway?

Well, at least they’re doing something with all that money they’re making by continuously raising prices. The new app version is being tested by a select few subscribers. It’ll eventually release to the wider public.

Take a look a the GIF highlighting some of the new design below. Thoughts?