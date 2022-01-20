Netflix Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

Not that anyone ever needed official confirmation, but Netflix has confirmed that ‘Squid Game’ is getting a second season.

via Complex:

Netflix’s co-chief executive Ted Sarandos confirmed the news Thursday, during the streamer’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings interview: “Absolutely,” Sarandos said when asked whether the drama would receive a sophomore season. “The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

The South Korean survival series was released worldwide in September 2021, and managed to pull in 1.65 billion viewing hours within its first 28 days. Squid Game was not only a commercial success—quickly becoming Netflix’s most-watched program—it also received praise among critics, earning a 94 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also received a number of accolades over the past year, including a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series, a People’s Choice Award for Bingeworthy Show of the Year, and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in Television (O Yeong-su).

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game revolves around a group of debt-ridden people who are given the chance to win a life-changing cash prize. They must compete in a series of deadly competitions inspired by childhood games, including red light, green light; tug of war; marbles; and the final titular game.

Dong-hyuk has been teasing a second season since late 2021, telling reporters he already had the plot line in his head.

“I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we’re in the brainstorming stages,” he said during a December red carpet interview, as reported by Reuters. “I think with the success as big as this one, I almost feel like it would not make sense to create a Season 2 and I also feel like there are going to be some fans kind of trying to stalk me where I live and do something to me if I don’t give them a second season. So I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season. But as for when I cannot tell you now.”

We hope it’s good.