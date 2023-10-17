NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Released From Jail After Posting $6,100 Bond Following Fentanyl Arrest

Bryson Rashard Bryant, the eldest son of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, has been behind bars since being arrested on July 3 in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

via: Radar Online

Leakes’ son is a free man — as long as he doesn’t get in trouble again. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s oldest kid, Bryson Bryant, was released from Gwinnett County Jail on October 5, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

The documents obtained by this outlet show that Bryson is no longer in lockup after posting a $6,100 bond following his fentanyl arrest on July 3.

NeNe’s 33-year-old son was taken into custody three months ago for felony possession of fentanyl and a misdemeanor for loitering/prowling. Bryson was later hit with an additional charge of “giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer” after claiming to be his younger brother, Brentt Leakes, at the time of his arrest — and each charge came with a price.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Bryson’s bond was broken down like this — $1,850 for the loitering charge, $1,850 for giving law enforcement a false name, and $2,400 for possession of a scheduled II controlled substance.

The ex-reality star’s son has a court date scheduled and was warned there will be serious consequences if he doesn’t show.

“If you fail to appear, your bond will be forfeited and a bench warrant will be issued for your re-arrest,” the documents read. “It is your responsibility to keep informed as to your court dates. It is your responsibility to keep the court advised on any changes to your address.”

A spokesperson in the sheriff’s release office originally told RadarOnline.com that Bryson would be stuck behind bars until January 3, 2024, for violating his probation in a separate case with his July arrest — but he was released nearly three months early. When pressed about the reason behind his release, representatives from the sheriff’s office, jail, and records department could not elaborate.

NeNe spoke out about her son’s arrest, revealing she was “numb” to the situation because he’s “been struggling” with drugs for years.

“He needs rehabilitation,” Leakes explained. “He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction. He’s been struggling with it for years. He’s been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed.”

Bryant’s ex, Symone Davis, told RadarOnline.com she was “not surprised” that police found drugs in Bryson’s vehicle, but she was “definitely shocked” that it was fentanyl.

“I didn’t know he was going to that depth,” she said in an exclusive interview.

Bryson and Symone share a son named Blaze, whom a judge ruled that NeNe’s son was the biological father of in July 2020, legal documents revealed. Despite drama within the family, Bryson’s ex agreed with Leakes that he needs rehabilitation.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to NeNe’s rep for comment.