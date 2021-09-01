NeNe, Gregg Leakes’ Son Brentt Posts Emotional Message Amid Dad's Final Days

NeNe and Gregg Leakes’ son, Brentt, encouraged people to spend time with their loved ones while they have a chance as his father continues to battle colon cancer.

via Page Six:

“Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” the 22-year-old wrote on a since-expired Instagram Story (via The Shade Room). “Time is so…valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day.

“Please go create memories with ya people.”

Brentt’s message comes just days after the star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” shared that her husband is “transitioning to the other side.“

“You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business,” the Bravolebrity said to patrons of her Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia, when she didn’t wish a guest a happy birthday.

“So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say ‘Happy birthday,’ okay?”

Gregg, 67, was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, which went into remission after treatment. In June, however, NeNe confirmed that his cancer had returned.

Several of NeNe’s “Real Housewives” co-stars since have shown their support for the Leakes family.

“Praying for Gregg, @neneleakes and their family,” Kenya Moore wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday. “Even through all our ups and downs, Gregg never treated me differently-he was always kind and respectful.”

NeNe and Gregg first tied the knot in 1997 but got divorced in 2011. They remarried in 2013.

So sad.