Nelly Tells Madonna To Cover Up Following Her Latest Racy Post [Photos]

50 Cent has trolled Madonna on several occasions, but it doesn’t look like he’s the only one commenting on the legendary pop artist’s antics.

Nelly risks putting himself at odds with Madonna with his comment on the pop star’s recent social media post. The rapper has called out Madge after the latter shared more raunchy photos of hers on Instagram.

The 63-year-old singer, who has been challenging people’s expectations of women in their 60s, bared her butt in some pictures posted on Thursday, January 28. Nelly was clearly displeased at he saw as he commented on the images, “Something’s should just be left covered up.”

The pictures featured Madonna striking various racy poses, flaunting her bottom that she covered only with a lingerie and fishnet stockings while leaning on a car door. One of the snaps saw her lying on the hood of the car with her legs spread and a hat covering her private part.

“Car trouble,” she captioned her post, along with a wrench, hammer, a red light and a blue car emoji.

Nelly wasn’t the only one slamming Madonna over the photos. Other social media users accused her of photoshopping her pictures and “acting like a teenager.” There were some who also claimed that the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker has possibly gone under the knife to get buttock augmentation.

50 Cent previously butted heads with Madonna for a similar reason. The two got into an online back-and-forth after the former mocked the Queen of Pop for her racy bedroom photos in which she flashed her nipple. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up,” he wrote, calling the NSFW photos “the funniest s**t.”

After Madge called him out, Fiddy expressed his regret for mocking Madonna, but she didn’t think his apology was sincere. “You were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Your apology is fake, it’s bulls**t, and it’s not valid,” she wrote back to the rapper.

The “Power” co-creator then responded by posting a theatrical trailer-style attack on the “Frozen” songstress. “Her feelings were hurt,” he said in the video, inspired by “The Purge” movie. He then declared in the caption, “The Purge Begins now! hey is there a age limit for this kinda shit man,i’m asking for a friend.”

Men gotta stop policing women’s bodies.