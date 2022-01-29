E-40 Says “Busta Rhymes Would Eat Eminem in a Verzuz Battle” [Video]

After Dr. Dre hinted at an Eminem Verzuz battle, fans immediately took to Instagram to suggest possible opponents. Jay-Z, Twista, T.I., Nas, and Tech N9ne were among the names that were tossed around. But if you ask E-40, there’s one rapper who would dominate Em in a battle of hits: Busta Rhymes.

via: Revolt

During an episode of “Jalen & Jacoby,” the Bay Area spitter kept it “one-thou wow” and explained why he feels Busta has the upper hand in the battle.

“Busta Rhymes would eat Eminem in a Verzuz battle. I really believe that,” E-40 said. “Busta Rhymes goes crazy. Because now, it’s turned into a performance type of situation. Busta Rhymes is animated. He got gas. He raps fast, all that. He do all that stuff that Eminem do. And Busta Rhymes got up-tempo slaps that get the party goin‘. Anytime you got up-tempo slaps, you’re gonna win.”

“Eminem is so legendary,” he continued. “You know, definitely. Can’t take nothing away from him. Great hits, great style — I mean, he’s legendary, he’s an icon… I feel like Busta Rhymes gots what it takes to bring it to the surface, man, to let people say, ‘Damn, I didn’t even know he had all these hits, man.’ The stuff he did with Mariah (Carey) and the stuff he did with Craig Mack, and he got his own slaps, bro. And he’s animated.”

E-40 urged The ESPN hosts to get Swizz Beatz on the phone. “He and Timbaland need to make this happen,” he said.

As REVOLT previously reported, Swizz was one of the first responders on Dr. Dre’s Instagram when the famed producer asked, “Marshall Mathers vs Who???!!”

Busta previously named Eminem as a worthy opponent when asked about potential Verzuz matchups in a November 2021 interview with Complex.

“I would love to spar against anybody … as long as their catalog is a powerful catalog because I don’t want to do a corny Verzuz,” the “Break Ya Neck” rapper said. “I don’t wanna do no Verzuz with anybody whose catalog isn’t crazy. And I would love to do a Verzuz with somebody that I’m a fan of because I’m only trying to compete with people that bring the best out of me.”

Busta also named JAY-Z and Lil Wayne as worthwhile challengers.

Check out E-40’s interview with “Jalen & Jacoby” below:

"Busta Rhymes would EAT Eminem in a #VERZUZ battle!" — @E40 SAID WHAT HE SAID ? pic.twitter.com/KlqjLYciYz — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) January 28, 2022