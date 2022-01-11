Nelly Responds to Claim That He Lost $300K and Rewarded Person Who Found It With $100 [Photo + Video]

A woman claims she found $300K in a duffel bag that Nelly lost—and that she was only given $100 when she returned it.

via: Rap-Up

The woman says that she discovered the money in a duffel bag at a bowling alley, but that she was only given $100 as a reward for returning the lost bag to its owner, who she alleges is Nelly.

After the story went viral, the St. Louis rapper responded by denying the claim, saying he never lost any money in the first place.

“Cap…SUUUUUUUPPPPPEEEEEERRRR CAAPPP,” Nelly wrote in a comment on the Neighborhood Talk. “I didn’t lose shit idk what bag or who’s bag they talkin bout but it dam show wasn’t mine.”

Nelly Aka Band-Aid Boy Allegedly Rewards Woman With Only $100 For Returning $300K Cash In A Duffle Bag ?? pic.twitter.com/qCqzvv8bQj — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) January 11, 2022

The original video shows a woman being clowned by her friend after she allegedly returned the $300k.

“We up here at the bowling alley, she found Nelly bag, it had $300,000 in it,” says a man. “And guess what she do? She gave it back.”

The man then asks her what she received in return. “They gave her a hundred fu**ing dollars,” he says.

See Nelly’s response below.

Who would take a bag with $300,000 to a bowling alley.