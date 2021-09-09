Nelly Among Celebrities Receiving Their Own Burger King Meal as Fast Food Chain Bans 120 Artificial Ingredients

Burger King is making some long-overdue changes to its ingredients list while also following the recent trend of paring celebrities with value meals.

via Complex:

According to CNN Business, the chain will begin rolling out their “Keep it Real” meals this week.

Nelly will be among the first artists and celebrities to get a meal, with his being called the “Cornell Haynes Jr. Meal,” which is the rapper’s real name. The mean will include a Whopper with cheese, small fries, and a small Sprite. Other artists getting meals include Lil Huddy and Anitta.

However, where Burger King’s celebrity meals vary is that the company is using the “Keep it Real” meals to promote their new push for banning artificial ingredients. In a statement, Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty said that Burger King’s commitment to quality ingredients would be reflected in these new initiatives.

“We know our guests’ expectations are changing, and they want to make choices they can feel good about,” Doty said. “By banning these 120 ingredients from our food, we’re offering guests an easy choice – delicious food made with quality ingredients. We’re confident that our ongoing commitment to real food will not only provide guests with the food they’re looking for, but also set a standard for the industry overall.”

Burger King’s “Keep It Real” meals, including Nelly’s Cornell Haynes Jr. Meal, will be available beginning Sunday, September 12.

Sorry BK, the only Whopper we’re interested in from Nelly is the one that’s [redacted].