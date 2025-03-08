Ne-Yo Says His Poly Relationship Is More Than “Sex,” Also Serves As “Community” For His 7 Kids

BY: Walker Published 18 minutes ago

Ne-Yo is once again in the spotlight, this time for his unconventional approach to relationships.

While visiting Real 92.3 LA, the R&B singer/songwriter got candid about how his seven children are well taken care of — thanks to him and his multiple girlfriends. When asked about his family dynamics, the “So Sick” crooner admitted that his lifestyle doesn’t allow him to be everywhere at once, nor spend as much time as he’d like doing small tasks for his kids. He sees the multi-relationship as a “partnership” and “community” for him and his children.

“I do partnership, not ownership,” he explained. “I don’t even want to own you. I want a parter in this situation. I don’t demand exclusivity or ask for it, nothing like that. If you offer it and I accept [then] there are rules to follow, but nothing is above a conversation as long as we’re being honest.”

Elsewhere he said, “See, people get caught up on the sexual element of it. If the only reason you’re doing it is for the sexual part if it, you’re bound to fail.” He clarified, his poly situation is a “community.”

Further detailing how him and his “team” work together when it comes to his children, he said, “Me being as busy as I am, I’m rarely home — and God bless my kids for them being understanding — but if you want your [Roblox] and your V-bucks and them Jordans, daddy gotta go to work. And while daddy’s at work, this one’s gonna cook dinner and this one is gonna make breakfast, and this one’s gonna get you ready for school…”

When asked if it gets confusing for his children, he quickly answered, “No.”

He added, “Kids understand what you explain [to them]. If I make it confusing, then it’s confusing. My kids understand that they are loved and that they are cared for and that is what matters to me.”

