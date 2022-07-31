Ne-Yo Responds To Wife Crystal's Cheating Allegations [Photo]

Ne-Yo‘s wife, Crystal Renay, says she will not be staying with her husband after claiming he has been unfaithful to her for eight years.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” the 42-year-old tweeted on Sunday, July 30. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

The post arrived after Crystal exposed him for his alleged cheating habits. She began her lengthy Instagram post, “8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement.”

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t,” she went on lamenting. “I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache.”

Crystal then pleaded with fans to “please stop sending me videos and information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern.” She went on to stress, “I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

Ne-Yo and Crystal got married in 2016. After calling it quits in early 2020, they reconciled. The crooner proposed to Crystal once again on New Year’s Eve and eventually remarried in April on a rooftop of the new Resorts World complex in Las Vegas.