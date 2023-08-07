Ne-Yo Circles Back, Denounces His Previous 'Publicist's' Statement Apologizing for Gender Identity Comments: 'I Do Not Apologize for Having an Opinion' [Video]

Ne-Yo is doubling-down on his previous comments about gender identity, essentially reversing the ‘apology’ he issued a day ago.

The singer, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, went viral over the weekend after he slammed parents who allow their kids to make “life-changing decisions” through gender transitions.

Ne-Yo issued a proper apology for his ignorance on Sunday, but here we are on Monday and he apparently decided to go back to his original thoughts.

“Listen, I normally don’t give too much of a d— about what y’all think about what I do, what you have to say about what I say, whatever. I normally don’t care because, like I said, opinions ain’t special. Everybody got one. However, this is something I feel very strongly on, and I need y’all to hear it from the horse’s mouth, not the publicist’s computer,” Ne-Yo began.

He said: “First and foremost, I did not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I am a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls, okay? That’s my reality. If my opinion offended somebody, yeah, sure, I apologize for you being offended because that wasn’t my intention. My intention is never to offend anybody.”

“However, I’m entitled to feel how I feel. I am absolutely entitled to feel how I feel the same way you are entitled to feel how you feel,” he continued.

Ne-Yo stated that he does plan to “educate” himself on the issues but insisted that he has “no beef with the [LGBTQIA+] community” and only “answered the d— question.”

“If I get canceled for this, then, you know what, maybe this is a world where they don’t need a Ne-Yo no more. And I ain’t got no problem with that. I’m a hustler, alright? I’ll figure it out,” he said.

“I love everybody. Live how you want to live. Love how you want to love, but your opinion is yours. Speak your opinion as much as you d— well feel like it, because as I said, they’re not special,” he said at the end of the video.

The video’s caption read: “Ok. This s— is getting out of hand. FROM THE HORSE’S MOUTH. I WILL NOT BE BULLIED INTO APOLOGIZING FOR HAVING AN OPINION. AGREEING TO DISAGREE IS NOT A DECLARATION OF WAR.”

The world clearly doesn’t need a Ne-Yo anymore — and that’s why he’s been relegated to doing interviews on Vlad TV with Gloria Velez, no shade.

Ne-Yo defends his statement & says this is what he really thinks, not the publicist statement. Interesting! Respect to him for this. pic.twitter.com/cQp12ND0jd — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) August 7, 2023