Ne-Yo 'Beyond Happy' After Remarrying His Wife Crystal Renay [Video]

Second time’s the charm, for Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay.

via: AceShowbiz

The 42-year-old singer and the 36-year-old former reality star tied the knot on a rooftop of the new Resorts World complex in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 24.

In a video posted on Instagram, Crystal said, “This weekend means the world to me.” She gushed, “Everything that it’s about, everything that it is and the fact that I get to do it with you. I love you forever and always a million times, a million years. I will always choose you.”

Ne-Yo, meanwhile, admitted to feeling “honored and beyond happy” after they tied the knot.

The loved-up duo filled the venue with more than 10,000 red roses, and they even ordered an eight-foot-tall wedding cake for their special day.

And in videos obtained by TMZ, Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, and his wife are seen dancing to the sounds of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” and Ne-Yo’s own hit “Miss Independent”.

The chart-topping star and Crystal, who have Shaffer, six, Roman, three, and Isabella, ten months, together, married for the first time in 2016.

However, they announced they were splitting in early 2020, before they reconciled one month later.

Speaking about their break-up, Ne-Yo said at the time, “It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce.”

“It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of a us realising … long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”

Congratulations!