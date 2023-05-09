NBA Youngboy Unloads on Lil Durk Ahead of Album Showdown: 'You A Bi*ch' [Photos + Video]

It looks like the beef between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Durk is still alive and well.

via: HipHopDX

No strangers to throwing jabs at each other, Durk seemingly took shots at YoungBoy’s YouTube popularity on Sunday night (May 7) by tweeting: “Humble – I don’t get played with just YouTube.”

Humble – I don’t get played with just YouTube — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 8, 2023

Using his personal Twitter account, NBA YoungBoy responded to Lil Durk by calling him a “bitch,” while also labeling Akademiks a “fat hoe” for running his mouth.

“@lildurk you a bitch & yo nasty ass hoe and it’s shown,” he wrote. “And @Akademiks you a pure Fat hoe who mouth gone be the reason. you from now on (‘invalid’) #RichestOpp.”

He continued: “@lildurk lol you ever realized you only get a buzz when one of your friends die. Think about it scary bum bitch you know I ain’t lying ha ha #fact.”

YoungBoy went on to mention Durk’s ex-girlfriend, India Royale, before calling out Akademiks once again for speaking on his album sales.

“@indiaroyaltyy tell that pussy bitch he bet not drop he ain’t thang ‘pretty lady,’” he tweeted.

“@Akademiks you steady talking bout sales bitch I’m paid you can’t manipulate me clown you embarrassing yourself. Simple fact: i can’t be fucked with that’s why I’m dropping. ’cause all you n-ggas hoes and I’m better.”

NBA YoungBoy then announced that he’s releasing a new project called Richest Opp on Friday (May 12), which is the same day that Lil Durk is scheduled to drop his Almost Healed album.

Lil Durk appeared to respond to NBA YoungBoy’s tweets the following day, albeit by taking the high road. “Idk nun I ain’t seen nun,” he wrote.

Akademiks also took to Twitter on Monday (May 8) to react to his “homie” YoungBoy taking shots at him.

“Lol I never thought I see the day my homie diss me cuz his sales low,” he wrote. “This rap game is the devil lol. Youngboy I forgive u man. We can get them sales up otherwise …… lol. But ok. Capitol Records I blame u for this.. y’all pressuring YB to get some sales he doing anything. Get my boy off house arrest tho.”

He added: “YB the last rapper I thought would ever do some shit for sales. But damn. Go buy his album it drops Friday…. He’s tryna outsell Lil Durk. I still love him tho. Buy his project.”

Last week, Akademiks claimed Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy had ended their long-simmering beef.

“That beef is squashed. You ain’t hear?” he said at the time. “I’m serious. Durk and YoungBoy don’t have beef no more.”

But both rappers quickly appeared to dispute that notion, though.

“I ain’t friends with no n-ggas [unamused face emoji] stop it,” Durk wrote in a cryptic Instagram Story, while adding on Twitter: “Fuck you [and] who you came with.”

NBA YoungBoy tweeted: “Ak you a bitch along with his industry friends I love this shit it turn out the same way every time. Ak a fat hoe.”