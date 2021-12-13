Naomie Harris Claims Nobody Did Anything After 'Huge Star' Groped Her Publicly

James Bond star Naomie Harris has revealed that she was groped by a “huge, huge star” during an audition.

via: AceShowbiz

The 45-year-old actress told You magazine in an article published on Sunday, December 12 that a “huge, huge star” put his hand up her skirt during an audition when discussing the #MeToo movement. “What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was he is such a huge star,” she added.

“That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behavior was,” Naomie elaborated. The “Skyfall” actress continued to explain that things are shifting within the entertainment industry.

Naomie shared, “Now things have definitely changed. I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation… [the perpetrator] was immediately removed.” However, she didn’t say anything more about the two actors’ identities.

Naomie, who first opened up about the incident in 2019, stated that she will never name the movie star who groped her as a young actress. As for the reason why she won’t be identifying the man, she said that she doesn’t want her “whole narrative to be hijacked by one person’s name.”

“I would never do that. It’s not about that person,” Naomie told “Extra” in October 2019. “I don’t want my whole narrative to be hijacked by one person’s name. I’m not defined by what one person did to me.”

Naomie continued, “I don’t know how wide-reaching his abuse of power was. It was one incident that happened and thankfully it wasn’t scarring in any way. I got over it and lived to tell the tale.” The “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” actress added that she made the decision to tell her tale when she did because she felt it was “a real celebration of the fact that I feel as though things have moved on so dramatically since when I first started in this industry.”

The Brit actress, Oscar nominated for Moonlight in 2017, is currently on screen in No Time To Die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.