Dr. Dre Announces New Album ‘Casablanco’ with Marsha Ambrosius [Photos]

Dr. Dre has announced he’s completed an entire album with Floetry singer Marsha Ambrosius. The West Coast legend took to Instagram on Sunday (December 12) to announce the project titled Casablanco, while sharing a selfie with a room full of musicians.

via: Rap-Up

“I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. ‘Casablanco’ I had a blast!!” Dre wrote. “This is some of my best work!!”

The former Floetry songstress echoed the sentiment, adding, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre ‘Casablanco’ I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!”

Casablanco marks Dre’s first body of work since 2015’s Compton, inspired by the N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton. He and Marsha previously worked together on songs for the album.

In addition to Casablanco, Dre has contributed new music to Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract, including a collaboration with Eminem, which arrives Dec. 15.

Back in January, there were rumors that the 56-year-old producer had revived his scrapped Detox album after being released from the hospital for a brain aneurysm.

On the personal side, Dre recently reached an agreement that would finalize his divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young. Dre was seen celebrating the news by posing under a balloon arch that spelled out “Divorced AF.”

Dr. Dre previously teamed up with Marsha Ambrosius on four songs off 2015’s Compton album, including “Genocide,” “All in a Day’s Work,” “Darkside/Gone” and “Satisfaction.” In 2014, Dre also featured on “Stronger” off the UK artist’s Friends & Lovers album, which sampled Jeru The Damaja’s 1993 song “Come Clean.”

Other collaborations between the pair include The Game’s “Start from Scratch” and Nas’ “Hustlers,” along with Busta Rhymes’ “Cocaina” and “Get You Some.”