Naomi Osaka Drops Her Own 'Preseason Access' NFT Collection [Photos]

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka sees the value in cryptocurrency and NFTs. The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion released her second collection of non-fungible tokens this week via Tom Brady‘s NFT platform Autograph and has joined the upstart company’s board of advisors.

via: Hype Beast

Osaka’s NFTs arrive at various levels — Carbon Premier, Platinum Premier, Emerald Premier, Sapphire Premier and Ruby Premier — that differ in exclusivity and price. The four-time Grand Slam champion will digitally sign each iteration of her Preseason Access Pass NFTs, which grant owners VIP access to Autograph’s first limited-edition Naomi Osaka drop and the platform’s private community on Discord.

Osaka recently joined Autograph’s advisory board alongside Brady, Derek Jeter and Tiger Woods, in an effort to provide new methods for fans to connect with sports players.

While the first drop concluded on August 25, the second release is now live until 7 p.m. ET today, August 27, on Autograph’s website. Prices range from $12 USD to $1,500 USD.

Last month, Osaka competed in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was eliminated in the third round of the women’s singles tennis tournament after losing in straight sets of 6-1, 6-4, to Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova.

Following the Games, the Olympian debuted a co-designed tennis racket with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, featuring the famed visionary’s signature cherry blossom motif on a white base. Osaka will debut the racket during the upcoming U.S. Open in New York, which is scheduled to begin on August 30.

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab one of my first NFTs Autograph Premier Preseason Access Passes drop today at 3PM ET: https://t.co/xO2J34D5Gu pic.twitter.com/HppYN63775 — NaomiOsaka????? (@naomiosaka) August 25, 2021

In April, Osaka and her sister Mari released a joint collection of NFTs called “The Colors of Naomi Osaka.” The sisters auctioned off six pieces of art and gave proceeds to Naomi’s foundation The Play Academy. Hypebeast reported the first five NFTs in the “The Colors of Naomi Osaka” collection sold for nearly $600,000 and the last design was awarded through a $5 raffle.