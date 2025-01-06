Naomi Osaka and Cordae Break Up, ‘No Bad Blood At All’

BY: Walker
Naomi Osaka and Corde have been romantically linked since 2019 and welcomed a baby girl in 2023.
Osaka is entering the new year single — the tennis superstar just announced she is no longer dating rapper Cordae.
The 27-year-old shared the news on her Instagram story on Monday … saying the two will continue to be great parents to their baby girl, Shai, who was born in 2023.
“No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad,” Osaka said.
“Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.”
Osaka — who previously held the No. 1 spot in WTA rankings — went public with her relationship with the “Gifted” rapper in 2019 … a few years later, she announced they were expecting a child together.
Despite an infection during her pregnancy, Osaka gave birth to a healthy girl … and said they “built a really good foundation.”
“At the end of the day, we both want what’s best for Shai.”
The four-time Grand Slam single winner has since made her on-court comeback after giving birth.
