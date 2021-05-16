  1. Home
  2. News

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

May 16, 2021 8:55 PM PST

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Leslie Jones, took place this Sunday at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Disney+ won big with ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ taking home 7 Golden Popcorns.

via Deadline:

Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award, which celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names. The Black Widow actress joins previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mike Myers. Additional Generation Award honorees include Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon.

Sacha Baron Cohen was also honored with the Comedic Genius Award. In his acceptance speech, Cohen tries to get ahead of the curve and cancel his former characters of Ali G, Borat and Bruno, while playing them.

In a touching tribute, MTV honored Chadwick Boseman with an award for the Best Performance In A Movie. Audience members rose to their feet to applaud and celebrate the late actor’s victory.

Read the full list of winners below.

BEST MOVIE

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

BEST DUO

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Edge of Great” – Julie and the Phantoms

Share This Post

Tags:WandaVision