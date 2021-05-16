MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Leslie Jones, took place this Sunday at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
Disney+ won big with ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ taking home 7 Golden Popcorns.
via Deadline:
Scarlett Johansson was honored with the Generation Award, which celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names. The Black Widow actress joins previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mike Myers. Additional Generation Award honorees include Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon.
Sacha Baron Cohen was also honored with the Comedic Genius Award. In his acceptance speech, Cohen tries to get ahead of the curve and cancel his former characters of Ali G, Borat and Bruno, while playing them.
In a touching tribute, MTV honored Chadwick Boseman with an award for the Best Performance In A Movie. Audience members rose to their feet to applaud and celebrate the late actor’s victory.
Read the full list of winners below.
BEST MOVIE
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
BEST SHOW
WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
BEST VILLAIN
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
BEST FIGHT
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
BEST DUO
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
“Edge of Great” – Julie and the Phantoms