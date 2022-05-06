Ms. Juicy Baby Is Still Hospitalized in the ICU, Says She's 'Still the Queen of Atlanta Boo'

There’s been a minor update on Shirlene ‘Ms. Juicy Baby’ Pearson.

The ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star’s rep released a statement via Juicy’s official Instagram account letting fans know that she’s still in the ICU in response to rumors suggesting otherwise.

In a statement purportedly from Juicy herself, she says she’s “still the queen of Atlanta boo.”

Last week, it was reported that Ms. Juicy Baby was in a coma after suffering a heart attack. Her rep confirmed her hospitalization, however said she was stable and in the ICU.

We hope Ms. Juicy Baby makes a full recovery!