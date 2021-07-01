Mr. Papers Slams 50 Cent For Mocking 'Wife' Lil' Kim's BET Awards Look [Photos]

Lil Kim’s fashion had the internet talking after she appeared at the B.E.T. Awards.

via: AceShowbiz

On Wednesday, June 30, 50 Cent shared on Instagram a meme of his “Magic Stick” collaborator wearing a custom Prada outfit posted up next to a white owl. He captioned it, “who did this s**t, this ain’t right. LOL catch FOR LIFE on IMDb Tv now !”

Mr. Papers was not the only one who called out 50 Cent. Many of his followers dragged him for being “disrespectful” to Lil’ Kim. One in particular argued, “This is very disrespectful and this is not right… This woman has paved the way… Let’s love each other.”

The criticism did not stop there. More came forward with one suggesting, “Delete this post. You respect Lil’ Kim? Remove it.” Another sent similar sentiment, “Take this down, Kim a legend.” A third, meanwhile, fumed, “Leave mommy alone!!”

Lil’ Kim’s appearance has long been a target for online trolls. In 2005, however, she divulged that her nose was broken after being beaten up by an ex-boyfriend. As a result, she wanted to go under the knife to cover up her injuries.

“I kinda prayed the whole time,” she said in a radio show at that time, according to HipHopDX. “I didn’t know what to do. And it has a lot to do with my maturity too. It’s been times I was in the car with my ex-boyfriend and he punched me in my face and [I was] bleeding all over the car […] The doctor had to fix my nose [because] it was almost shattered.”

Lil Kim’s boo #MrPapers does NOT play about his QUEEN! ?? He checked 50 Cent for trolling #LilKim over her Prada bangs at the #BETAwards?? ? This energy>>>>> pic.twitter.com/B1TOQmfgx2 — lorealluchi ????? (@lorealluchi1) June 30, 2021

50 didn’t respond as of yet…. we’ll keep you posted!