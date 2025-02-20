BY: DM Published 5 hours ago

In addition to his work as an actor, Morris Chestnut is known for being one of Hollywood’s hottest men. In 2015, People Magazine recognized his allure by naming him among the “Sexiest Men Alive,” although he was not featured on the cover. Regardless, Chestnut’s heartthrob status remains unchallenged. While the actor appreciates the love he gets from fans, he prefers to focus on his creative ventures.

“Honestly, I don’t focus on that,” he told BET. “All of my career, I just really have focused on the work. I just knew my place was to focus on my work, and all that other stuff will come.”

At 56, Chestnut continues to steal hearts. His face card never declines, and his style is just as impressive. Here are some of Chestnut’s best style moments.

1. Red at the Golden Globes

In January, Chestnut attended the Golden Globe Awards for the first time in his career. He walked the red carpet alongside his wife, Pam Chestnut, in a vibrant red House of Gray suit. Meanwhile, Pam wore a black dress by Erica Moore, which complemented her husband’s outfit. Chestnut, who announced the Golden Globe nominations in December alongside Mindy Kaling, also had the opportunity to be a presenter at the annual awards ceremony.

2. Plaid for the win

Many of Chestnut’s looks in recent years have been styled by J. Bolin — including this look from January. The actor is dressed in a stylish, tailored plaid suit layered over a turtleneck, giving him a polished yet modern look. The structured shoulders and double-breasted design add a touch of classic elegance. And while it’s unclear who designed the suit, the outfit is undeniably fire.

3. Camel-colored suit

During a press tour for CBS’s “Watson,” Chestnut kept things classy. The California native wore a tailored camel-colored suit with a crisp white dress shirt. The suit’s structured fit, complemented by unique metallic clasp details on the jacket, helped modernize the outfit. As usual, Chestnut’s well-groomed beard and smooth, bald head enhanced his signature suave appearance.

4. All black at the Grammys



Chestnut and his wife, Pam, absolutely shut it down at the 2025 Grammys. The actor rocked a sleek, shimmering black suit paired with a classic black turtleneck. Meanwhile, Pam complemented his look in a stunning black gown featuring a mix of sheer and vinyl textures. The couple also went viral after a video of Pam interacting with Taylor Swift at the ceremony circulated online.

5. Smooth on Christmas Day



For all the ho, ho, hos out there, Chestnut dropped a slideshow on Christmas that reminded everyone why he holds the “heartthrob” title. Sitting in a plush, deep-red leather chair in front of a glowing Christmas tree, he looks dapper in a burgundy velvet robe with black satin trim. The matching turtleneck and leather pants? Pure holiday elegance.

If you know, you know — Chestnut has been making fans swoon since the 1990s, and he only seems to get better with age. The actor’s style has also evolved, and he’s been serving look after look—with the help of his stylist.

Which of these Morris Chestnut looks is your favorite? Comment below!

