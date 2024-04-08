Morgan Wallen Arrested on Felony Charges After Allegedly Throwing Chair From Roof of Nashville Bar | lovebscott.com

Morgan Wallen is facing criminal charges after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a bar in downtown Nashville this weekend.

via: Billboard

On Monday morning (April 8), Billboard received a statement from Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson of Worrick Robinson Law, confirming the arrest. “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities,” it read; at press time a spokesperson for Wallen, 30, confirmed that the singer had been released from jail.

According to WSMV, an arrest warrant revealed that Wallen was on the sixth story roof of Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar on Sunday night around 10:45 p.m. when witnesses said he picked up a chair and threw it over the roof. Two Metro Nashville Police Department officers were reportedly standing below on Broadway when the affidavit said the chair landed just three feet from them. Officers reportedly spoke with bar staff and witnesses and reviewed security footage to confirm Wallen’s alleged action. The incident took place during the opening weekend of Church’s bar.

According to WKRN, witnesses reportedly told officers that they were standing next to Wallen and saw him “pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward.”

Wallen was arrested and booked just after midnight and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, posting a $15,250 bond to secure his release around 3:30 a.m. The incident came just days after Wallen kicked off his 2024 One Night at a Time tour. The singer’s next court date in the incident is May 3rd; he is slated to play Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on May 2nd and 3rd.