Monica Clears Up Rumors Of BBL Surgery [Video] | lovebscott.com

Over the weekend, a TikTok user wtook to social media to upload footage from a Monica concert.
In a clip from a livestream on Monday (February 19) that began with a fan commenting that they needed her “BBL doctor,” the “So Gone” singer addressed the rumor.
She said: “Oh y’all got jokes today too!,” before adding: “My health is far too bad to be playing like that.”
She then pulled out a pair of Spanx shorts, noting that the clothing item was the only support she had.
Monica clears up BBL rumors
The voice behind “The Boy Is Mine” noted that she’s skeptical of any sort of cosmetic work.
“I won’t even wear lash extensions. I still wear strips I can rip off and roll on” she said.
The singer also poked fun at her personal life, noting her willingness to share messy relationship news.
She added: “If I do something, I’ll be the first to tell you. I mean, look at my love life! It was in shambles and I told y’all.”
This is a reference to an incident at the end of last year, when Monica shared that she and C-Murder broke up.
In an Instagram post at the time, Monica wrote: “Well, here it is in short. I got my heartbroken (again) and that’s ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson.
“I went through it, got over it, now I can laugh about it! Life continues! I feel great that he has representation to one day be free! Let’s move forward.”
Regarding the health issues she references in the current video, Monica passed out at a concert in Houston at the end of 2023. According to TMZ, there was an incident at the show which resulted in ambulances being called to the venue.