North West Becomes One of the Youngest Artists to Chart on Billboard’s Hot 100 With “Talking” | lovebscott.com

North West and Bump J are both officially Billboard Hot 100-charting artists thanks to their featured appearances on Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Ty Dolla $ign’s new album, Vultures 1.

via: Teen Vogue

In December 2023, the world heard North West’s rapping for the very first time during a listening party for her dad’s upcoming album. Two months later, the 10-year-old has reached her first milestone as a musician.

After much back and forth, North West’s father Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, finally put out his new album, Vultures 1, in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on February 10, 2024, under the joint moniker of ¥$. Vultures 1, released independently through Ye’s YZY brand, features 16 tracks in total, including “Talking,” which features North West.

“Talking” serves as North West’s rapping debut. The oldest of Ye and Kim Kardashian’s children reintroduces herself as “Miss Westie” in the track. “It’s your bestie. Miss, Miss Westie. Don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy. It’s gonna get messy. Just, just bless me,” her lyrics go.

Well, we might need to pay attention to Miss Westie going forward because her verse on the track just earned her a coveted spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list dated February 24, 2024, claiming the 30th spot.

“Talking” is not the only song off Vultures 1 that managed to sneak its way onto the Hot 100 list. In fact, all 16 songs entered the chart. “Carnival” was actually the highest-ranked song off the album, claiming the third spot on the top 10 of the all-genre list, only under Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” and Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold’ Em.” The album also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart for the week.

Though it might not be the highest-charting, “Talking” snagging number 30 marks North West’s first-ever entry on the Billboard chart, which, according to popular X account Chart Data, also made her one of the youngest artists to even enter the list.

The actual youngest artist to enter the chat was French singer Jordy at age five with the song “Dur dur d’être bébé! (It’s Tough to Be a Baby!)” as noted by Billboard, while the youngest soloist to top the list was Stevie Wonder with “Fingertips – Pt 2” at just 13.