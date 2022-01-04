Moneybagg Yo Says He Quit Drinking Lean [Photo + Video]

It’s a new year and Moneybagg Yo has decided to start it off right by breaking old habits and quitting lean.

via: Revolt

On Tuesday (Jan. 4), the “Time Today” rapper took to Twitter to reveal that he was done drinking wockesha, a moniker for lean, which is a dangerous mixture of prescription-strength cough medicine that contains codeine, soft drinks and sometimes candy. “I use to think being sober would fuck wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing and I been dropping nun but pressure #NomoWockesha,” he tweeted.

Moneybagg did not offer any more context around his decision to stop consuming lean, however, last year, NLE Choppa challenged his fellow Memphis emcee to stop putting the addictive substance into his body.

“I Have A New Challenge For Rappers. For Every Pint of Lean, Or Even Alcohol, Drink A Pint Of Chlorophyll,” the “Walk Em Down” MC tweeted last June. “I Wanna Start By Challenging @MoneyBaggYo I’ll Bring This To You Personally Fam Purple heart Order Here. Chlorophyllchallenge.”

Moneybagg accepted NLE’s challenge with a handshake emoji.

The A Gangsta’s Pain spitter isn’t the only hip hop artist to kick their lean habit. Last year, Soulja Boy opened up about his decision to stop drinking the substance. “I was sipping lean, you know what I’m saying? I was sipping lean, man,” he said last May during an interview on Hot 97. “I was mixing lean with soda and drinking it. I shook that. … I haven’t drunk lean in around, like, two years or three years.”

Big Draco said lean negatively impacted his mood, altered his thoughts and slowed him down. “…I wasn’t noticing it until, like, I completely got off of it,” he added. “Then I was like, ‘Man, I can move faster, I can think clearer, I can do this.’ It was like I started waking up and it was crazy.”

Check out Moneybagg’s tweet below.

I use to think being sober would fuck wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing and I been dropping nun but pressure ? #NomoWockesha ? — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) January 4, 2022

Even though Moneybagg Yo has officially said he’s off lean now, the rapper has been on this journey for a while now. A year ago, Yo sat down with Rob Markman and talked about the process he was going through trying to quit it.

Spoke with @MoneyBaggYo about quitting lean. He kept very honest — “It’s a process getting off of it, it’s hard” Link: https://t.co/ZWqkNRovln pic.twitter.com/XJ7MCUE0us — Rob Markman ? (@RobMarkman) January 25, 2020