BY: STAFF Published 4 days ago

Credit: Instagram/heymistr

Hundreds of thousands of users are getting protected from HIV online using MISTR. The telehealth company has reached communities all over the country with care they can’t get anywhere else. One of their most memorable strategies for reaching users is through partnerships with creators. Here are some of our favorites.

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Stephen Oscar, @stephenoscar on Instagram

Brian Spitulnik, @spitulnik on Instagram

Christian Piombo, @pi0mbo on Instagram

Dru, @dru_vu on Instagram

If you are interested in PrEP, MISTR makes it easy. You can have consultations with licensed physicians, get prescribed, and have your medication delivered all without leaving your home!

About MISTR

MISTR is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, MISTR cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

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