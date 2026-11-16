BY: STAFF
Published 4 days ago
Hundreds of thousands of users are getting protected from HIV online using MISTR. The telehealth company has reached communities all over the country with care they can’t get anywhere else. One of their most memorable strategies for reaching users is through partnerships with creators. Here are some of our favorites.
Stephen Oscar, @stephenoscar on Instagram
Brian Spitulnik, @spitulnik on Instagram
Christian Piombo, @pi0mbo on Instagram
Dru, @dru_vu on Instagram
If you are interested in PrEP, MISTR makes it easy. You can have consultations with licensed physicians, get prescribed, and have your medication delivered all without leaving your home!
About MISTR
MISTR is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, MISTR cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.