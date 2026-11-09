I Forgot to Take my PrEP, What Now? 

BY: STAFF Published 2 days ago

Credit: Robert V. Ruggiero

Don’t panic. Forgetting to take daily medication is very normal. Taking PrEP regularly is one of the best ways to make sure it can protect you from HIV. Still, forgetting a dose can happen to anyone. Missing a dose does not mean that PrEP has suddenly stopped working, but what you should do next depends on the type of PrEP you use and how many doses you have missed.

Advertisement

If you take PrEP as a daily pill and forget one dose, take it as soon as you remember. If it is almost time for your next dose, simply skip the missed dose and continue with your regular schedule. You should not take two doses at once to make up for a missed dose. Missing an occasional pill is not usually a reason to panic, but taking PrEP consistently gives you the best protection.

If you have missed several doses, it is a good idea to talk with your healthcare provider. Missing multiple doses can lower the level of medicine in your body and may reduce your protection against HIV. This is especially important if you have recently had sex without a condom or had another possible exposure to HIV.

Advertisement

If you think you may have been exposed to HIV while you were not taking PrEP consistently, seek medical advice as soon as possible. PEP, or post-exposure prophylaxis, may be an option. PEP is a short course of HIV medicine that can help prevent infection after a possible exposure, but it needs to be started within 72 hours. The sooner it is started, the better.

For people who use injectable PrEP, missing a scheduled injection is a little different. Instead of simply taking a missed dose, contact your healthcare provider and arrange another appointment as soon as possible.

Advertisement

The same basic idea applies to newer long-acting PrEP injections: do not ignore a missed appointment. Contact your healthcare provider so they can tell you what to do based on when your last injection was given and when the next one was supposed to happen.

Most importantly, do not panic if you miss a dose. One mistake does not mean you are unprotected or that PrEP has failed. Get back on your prescribed schedule and ask for help if you are having trouble remembering doses. Setting a daily reminder, keeping your medication somewhere you will see it, or talking with your healthcare provider about a different PrEP option can make staying on schedule easier.

Advertisement

If you think you may have been exposed to HIV after missing doses, act quickly. Getting medical advice as soon as possible can help you understand your options and protect your health. If you are not yet taking PrEP, check out MISTR, a telehealth service that allows you to get covered by PrEP without leaving your home.

About MISTR

MISTR is a gay-owned and operated online platform that brings together doctors, pharmacists, and industry minds to provide resources and PrEP to folks in need. Instead of relying on insurance providers to approve the purchase of PrEP, MISTR cuts out the middleman to help people get their prescriptions covered.

Advertisement